Wishing Team Kenya all the best in Tokyo

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Some 11,326 athletes from 205 countries and territories will compete for medals in the quadrennial championship.
  • The Olympic Games are taking place after a year-long pandemic postponement.

Although some softball and football matches were played on Thursday, the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games officially began last evening with an elaborate opening ceremony at an empty Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital city.

