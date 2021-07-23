Wishing Team Kenya all the best in Tokyo

Although some softball and football matches were played on Thursday, the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games officially began last evening with an elaborate opening ceremony at an empty Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital city.

In line with strict health protocols, just a few officials and dignitaries were in the stands of the 68,000-seater venue, including French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito.

Some 11,326 athletes from 205 countries and territories will compete for medals in the quadrennial championship, organised by the International Olympic Committee in Japan over the next 16 days. It is the second time Japan is hosting the Olympic Games. The country first hosted the Games in 1964 in Tokyo where Wilson Kiprugut Chumo won Kenya’s first ever Olympics medal – a bronze in men’s 800 metres race.

The Olympic Games are taking place after a year-long pandemic postponement, and a build-up marred by uncertainty and controversy.

The director of the opening ceremony, Mr Kentaro Kobayashi, was sacked on Thursday over his recent sketch making light of the Holocaust, and musician Keigo Oyamada was also dismissed last week after he confessed to having abused vulnerable minors.

Due to fears that the global gathering of athletes could turn into a super-spreader event, the games are taking place under strict Covid-19 measures. For the first time in the history of the Games, overseas fans are banned and domestic spectators can only watch the competitions at a handful of venues.

Furthermore, competing athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks.

While declaring the first major global multi-sports competition in the Covid-19 era open, IOC President Thomas Bach hailed the perseverance of the Japanese people and termed the Games a sign of triumph over Covid-19.

Uphold country’s reputation

For Team Kenya, the excitement of the opening ceremony will give way to competition today when Kenyan boxers take to the ring to contest for medals. As they have done in previous editions of the Games, the Kenyan contingent will again be out to uphold the country's reputation as the world’s top nation in middle and long-distance races.

Tokyo has provided fond memories for Kenyan athletes. That Chumo won the country’s first Olympics medal when Tokyo hosted the 1964 edition of the Games should inspire Team Kenya to perform even better.

Indeed Kenyan athletes like 1987 world marathon champion Douglas Wakiihuri and 2008 Olympic Games marathon gold medalist, the late Samuel Wanjiru, are very popular figures in Japan, having set up their training base for years in the East Asian nation before going on to conquer the world.

Since competing in the Olympics as an independent nation for the first time in 1964, Kenyan athletes have amassed a record 103 medals – 31 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze – the most by an African nation at the quadrennial Games. This feat should inspire Team Kenya athletes to perform even better in Tokyo this year.

Unlike in the past when Kenya sent more male athletes than female ones to the Games, the country has attained and surpassed the gender balance.

The 87-member Team Kenya has 49 women and 38 men who will compete in sevens rugby (men and women), women’s volleyball, taekwondo (women), women’s beach volleyball, boxing (men and women) and athletics.

The second batch of runners left the country yesterday for Tokyo without 2015 world 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor, who has been ruled out of the Games owing to an injury.

Last evening, Kenyan officials were negotiating with IOC to allow a replacement for Kamworor but it is hoped the athletes are mentally prepared to cope with the last-minute setback.