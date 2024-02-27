Wipe out illicit liquor

Even before the recent illicit liquor deaths in Kirinyaga County, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was vocal in his campaign against the menace. He has zeroed in on the Mt Kenya region, where the abuse is rife.

At least 20 people perished after imbibing a brew at a bar. This speaks volumes about the gravity of the problem, as greedy traders lace drinks with deadly chemical substances. In this case, it is said to have been ethanol.

Although this is a grave matter, liquor licensing is a devolved function and DP Gachagua’s involvement may be a part of his national duty. But there are some uncalled-for suggestions.

One is a plan to amend the law and transfer the mandate of licensing bars and alcohol businesses to the national government. This is not necessary. The counties are better suited to control the business as a grassroots operation. But it is also a source of revenue for them. Another wrong idea is the suggestion that police be involved in the licensing of bars. That would be a terrible mistake as police are known to profiteer from extortion targeting bar owners and their customers.

There is no good reason for the national government to meddle in this devolved function. After all, it held the mandate for half a century—from 1963 to 2013—and the illicit brew deaths were still occurring. The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) should only lend its expertise to county officials in fighting the menace. The government has other key duties and should not be burdened with something the counties can do.

The national government should not take over the regulation of the liquor business (manufacture, sale and consumption) but should, through Nacada, provide experts, especially medics, and not police officers as proposed by Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, as that would open graft floodgates.