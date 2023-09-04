Wipe out bandit menace

The bandits, who have over the years been terrorising the North Rift region, have struck again, ending a short period of calm that had raised hopes about security, peace and tranquillity.

Following a sustained multi-agency operation by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), regular police, the General Service Unit and police reservists, the locals have enjoyed nearly three peaceful months. But the brigands behind the cattle rustling menace in West Pokot, Turkana, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties are wreaking havoc again. In the past week, at least six people have been killed and scores injured. This latest incident occurred in Kamolgon Forest on the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot counties.

These two counties have always borne the brunt of the lawlessness fuelled by sheer greed. The proceeds from this criminal enterprise line the pockets of a few masterminds.

By taking the battle to the elite multi-agency team, the bandits are making a mockery of the well-trained units. Any signs that security teams could be losing the war against the bandits should worry all. President William Ruto and police boss Japhet Koome have in the past given assurances that the bandits will be eliminated.

This is the only way to restore the people’s confidence in the government’s ability to protect them. Security forces have the resources, capacity and equipment for rapid responses to quell the banditry and seize the armed criminals.

Also, the masterminds live among the people, who have given their names to the authorities, but they continue to sponsor the cattle raids. The time has come for the security agencies to roll out a massive campaign to pursue and completely disarm the raiders. Locals allege collusion between the bandits and wayward security personnel.