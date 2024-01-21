Winter sports refreshing

It was a moment of pride when the Kenyan flag flew high during the opening ceremony of this year’s Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon Province, South Korea, on Friday.

It brought out unique feelings and scenes away from the traditional summer games with ground-breaking youngsters Ashley Ongong’a and Issa Laborde in full focus.

Ongong’a, who is based in Italy, and France-based Laborde are among 1,802 skiers from 78 nations competing in sevens sports made of 81 events in the 12-day championships.

Ongong’a is entered in cross-country skiing while Laborde will compete in alpine skiing that will have four events—Slalom, Giant Slalom, Alpine Combined and Super-G.

This is not the first time Kenya is competing in skiing.

Pioneering Philip Boit, a cross-country skier, was the first to feature in the Winter Olympics at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics before enlisting at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics.

Then came Sabrina Simader, the first woman to represent Kenya at winter events when she competed in alpine skiing at the 2016 Lillehammer Winter Youth Olympics in Norway before competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

We applaud families of the two youngsters for choosing to compete for Kenya when they had other, probably better, options.

We also pay tribute to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) for providing resources that enabled them go through specialised training and competition that saw them qualify for South Korea. NOC-K’s gesture now needs government support to encourage other talented Kenyans abroad to choose Kenyan colours, especially now that dual citizenship is enshrined in our Constitution.