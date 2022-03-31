Why trashing of BBI is a truly supreme decision

The Supreme Court has, in a landmark verdict, finally put an end to the contentious Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that has, for quite some time, split the country down the middle.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and six of her colleagues have ruled that the BBI was unconstitutional, upholding the verdicts of the High Court and the Court of Appeal that nullified the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020. The other members of the Bench were Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Judges Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaack Lenaola, Smokin Wanjala and William Ouko, all knowledgeable and experienced legal minds.

This is, indeed, a sound ruling as the judges exhaustively dealt with all the issues raised and given their considered verdict. However, as there are two camps that have been keenly waiting for this decision, it will be seen as a victory for one and a big loss for the other. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his “Handshake” ally, Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, will be smarting from this final nail driven into the BBI coffin. On the other side of the political divide, their main opponents, Kenya Kwanza Alliance, led by Deputy President William Ruto, the flagbearer in the August 9 general election, savour victory.

But this need not be the case. This is a matter that has been handled through a cogent process and whose verdict should, in fact, be lauded as a confirmation of the independence of the Judiciary. This is not the time to ridicule the losers — though the supposedly victorious camp might try to use it to boost its election campaigns.

What is not in doubt, though, is that this decision is good for the country as it demonstrates that the third arm of government is solid and committed to its constitutional mandate of dispensing justice. This is why the Supreme Court decision has generally been received with delight.

At a glance, the verdict is that the basic structure proposed by the BBI is not applicable to Kenya. That the President is not an ordinary citizen and, therefore, cannot initiate a popular amendment of the Constitution, and, thus, the BBI was unconstitutional. The judges also rejected the proposed creation of 70 constituencies, citing lack of public participation.

Public participation

On one of the most contentious issues, six of the seven judges ruled that the President cannot lead a popular initiative to amend the Constitution. Three held that President Kenyatta was actually the promoter of the BBI constitutional amendments, two said he was not and one abstained.

But the judges also affirmed that civil proceedings cannot be initiated against a sitting President and that the IEBC had no obligation to ensure that the BBI promoters complied with the public participation requirement. Interestingly, they agreed that, with only three commissioners out of seven, the IEBC had quorum and that the time was not ripe to determine whether a referendum should have multiple questions.

It is obvious that this Supreme Court verdict is going to have a major impact on the coming elections, the next government, and politics as a whole. It is a reminder that the Constitution, the various laws, rules and regulations must always be upheld in making decisions that affect the public. The 2010 Constitution guarantees public participation in decision-making, which those who have attempted to ignore in the recent past have been starkly reminded about by the courts, which have soundly rejected such decisions.

The clear message from this is that whatever the leaders desire to do must resonate with the people and that they must at all times involve them in making those decisions. Going forward, right from the grassroots to the national level, public participation forums must be organised before reaching a decision on matters that affect the people.

But the fact that the BBI has been trashed does not necessarily mean that everything in it was bad or it should be rejected in toto. The only problem was the way it was done, which the judges, right from the High Court, found unconstitutional.