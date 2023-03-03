Why Supreme Court’s ruling is significant

Debate is still raging among Kenyans from all walks of life more than a week since the Supreme Court made a ruling that has been described by some as a victory for gays and lesbians in the fight to register a lobby. This is at the core of the controversy over a really emotive subject.

The highest court in the land dismissed an appeal by the government, ending an 11-year legal battle for the registration of an LGBTQ+ organisation. In an interesting verdict, the apex court faulted the refusal by the NGOs Co-ordination Board to register the lobby group, stating that this would expressly violate human rights on the basis of sexual orientation.

According to the judges, it would be unconstitutional to limit the right of some Kenyans to associate through denial of registration of this association. However, in the same judgment, the court held that the country’s law — Section 162 of the Penal Code — prohibits “unnatural offences”, which are defined as having carnal knowledge with any man, woman or animal against the order of nature.

Indeed, the supreme law of the land prohibits any form of discrimination against any citizen based on creed, colour, religion or any other factor. It is the law that upholds the equal right of all Kenyans.

This also means that no Kenyans should be discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation. However, if they are suspected of engaging in the “unnatural offences” outlined in the Penal Code, then they must be taken through due process. Section 163 prescribes a penalty of imprisonment for seven years for any of the offences.

The issue of gays and lesbians often sparks heated discussions, with many Kenyans having extremely strong views on it. Some have accused the Supreme Court of promoting gayism.

President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other leaders, and even some ordinary Kenyans, have also had their say on the matter.