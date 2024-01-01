Why Ruto’s sabotage claim is unconvincing

President William Ruto has used his New Year’s message to defend his harsh policies that have made the lives of Kenyans more miserable. However, many will not buy his argument that his policies are being sabotaged by people with vested interests. The cardinal duty of the government is to improve the citizens’ welfare.

What is absolutely important is the maintenance of the rule of law, which is a key a principle of governance in which the citizens and public and private entities are held accountable.

At the core of the current crisis is the high cost of living, compounded by skyrocketing prices of fuel, food and other basic commodities. The increasing taxes and statutory deductions that have whittled down workers’ incomes are the problem.

If the government created an enabling environment for Kenyans to afford food and other necessities, no amount of sabotage would change anything. Instead of trying to ram through its controversial housing and universal health projects, the priority should be to boost incomes so as to make life easier.

Quite suspect is the Executive’s obsession with the affordable housing project and health insurance scheme. Everybody, including those who already have houses, are being required to pay a housing levy, and at 1.5 per cent of gross income. The priority should have been to revive the ailing economy so as to boost incomes and these things would just fall into place.

In a thinly veiled criticism of the courts, the President claimed that they are being used to promote selfish interests. However, the judicial system’s cardinal role is to dispense justice.

State policies should be explained and not forced down the people’s throats. Of course, the President is right to acknowledge that there is nothing wrong with challenging policies and holding the government to account.

The government has suffered setbacks as the courts halted some of its plans—such as the housing levy, sale of 11 parastatals and health insurance scheme. However, this provides an opportunity to review and fine-tune such programmes.