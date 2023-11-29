Why new healthcare plan is ruffling feathers

The framers of the Constitution embraced public participation as a vital mechanism to get the citizens to have a say in decisions that directly affect them. But the people’s involvement is, in most cases, minimal. The new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) is an example.

Access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Kenyans is a worthy goal, especially the universal health coverage (UHC).

However, the government’s plan to set up a new healthcare scheme funded by the taxpayer is ruffling feathers.

It will be funded by deducting 2.75 per cent of every employee’s earnings. It is discriminatory as it targets only salaried workers.

The government is now pushing ahead with the plan despite a High Court order on Monday suspending the implementation of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 until February, when it will give further directions on a suit filed against it.

But in an apparent defiance of the court, the government has published draft regulations to operationalise the Act, giving the public up to December 12 to give their views on it. What is disturbing is the apparent rush to bring in the SHIF. The public should have been fully educated on it to get their buy-in.

The bone of contention is that households will pay 2.75 per cent of their gross earning or a minimum of Sh300 to fund healthcare and that only those who register will enjoy government services. Nothing can be more discriminatory than that—a fact confirmed by the court.

Also, what will happen to the existing private health insurance schemes run by companies for their staff? As taxpayers, they are entitled to government services and need not be forced to register with the SHIF.

Besides, even if health insurance erte to be made mandatory, a member should be free to choose the service provider.

Kenyans are also reeling under increased contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Housing Levy, the latter which the court has also suspended, on Tuesday.

Also, the SHIF deductions will deepen the pain for those earning higher salaries as there is no upper cap for premiums.