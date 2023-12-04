Why MPs should not fix own salaries and perks

There is no way employees can determine what they should be paid as salaries and allowances: That is the sole responsibility of the employer. However, to ensure fairness in remuneration, there are agencies and special guidelines to make earnings reasonable. Workers have a constitutional right to join trade unions, which negotiate terms with employers for industrial harmony.

This same principle should apply to lawmakers in the National Assembly and the Senate. It would be grossly unfair for these representatives of the people to fix their own pay. Sadly, this was the case until the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) came into being. The role of this specialised agency is to determine the emoluments of the employees of the government and its agencies.

But the SRC has come under fire from the lawmakers, who want to be allowed to determine their own salaries and allowances. The MPs are opposed to a proposed law by the government to block them from fixing their own salaries and determining other benefits, such as loans and grants. The legislation will also bar MPs from direct involvement in the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

Since the advent of the constituency fund, MPs have been pivotal in decision making, sometimes at the expense of their major responsibility, which is making laws.

The Conflict of Interest Bill 2023 is now before Parliament. Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has had to delay its passage after Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo questioned its constitutionality and alleged that it proposes to give the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) excessive powers. Dr Amollo, a senior counsel, also argues that the Bill unfairly focuses on MPs and MCAs instead of applying to all public officers.