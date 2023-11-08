Why Kenyans are eagerly awaiting Ruto’s scorecard

All roads lead to Parliament this afternoon as President William Ruto delivers his much-awaited State of the Nation address. Having been at the helm for just over a year, this will be his first scorecard of sorts.

Since he took office following the August 9, 2022 General Election, President Ruto has not had a smooth ride. There has been some public grumbling about unfulfilled promises. In response, the President has spoken about the need to sacrifice now as things will get better later.

Today’s session will be a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate. Article 132 (1) of the Constitution provides for the President to address a special sitting of Parliament once a year to report on the progress his government has made in fulfilling domestic and international obligations.

On his scorecard, the Head of State is expected to address problems affecting Kenyans. The expectation is that he will dwell at length on the high cost of living by addressing the heavy taxation and high fuel prices.

The people will want to hear what he has to say about the government warning that the price of fuel is soon likely to hit the Sh300 per litre mark.

This will have devastating consequences as the cost of production and transport will also rise and, hence, generally drive up the prices of goods and services.

Many will be keen to know whether his much-touted bottom-up economic agenda for the nation is working or stuck.

On the political front, the bipartisan talks to resolve the standoff over last year’s presidential election continue.

The team seeks to reconstitute the electoral commission and find lasting solutions to the bitter election disputes that often result in deaths and massive destruction of property.

The President will, hopefully, explain what is being done to boost economic growth to ease the cost of living as he has ruled out subsidies for fuel and other basic commodities.

Besides, there is a need to secure the country, especially against banditry in the North Rift region and terrorism, with the northeastern counties and Lamu suffering frequent attacks.