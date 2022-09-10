Why all Kenyans must back peaceful transition

A lot has been made of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s apparent refusal to directly congratulate President-elect William Ruto for winning the August 9 election.

It is the continuation of a bitter fallout between the President and his deputy of 10 years, who is now poised to succeed him.

President Kenyatta, however, is on record as having wished all winners in the just-ended elections well, as they prepare to exercise their new mandates. Outgoing Deputy President Ruto is one of them.

Though his preferred successor, Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga's bid ended when the Supreme Court last Monday upheld DP Ruto’s electoral victory, President Kenyatta has pledged to ensure a smooth transition.

He has followed this up by urging the military to support the incoming administration. The Kenya Defence Forces is a professional institution that does not dabble in politics.

On Tuesday, September 13, Dr Ruto will be sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya since independence.

He will then automatically become the new C-I-C. Therefore, the President’s appeal to the military to back the new leader is most welcome.

The country needs to actively cultivate and jealously guard a tradition of peaceful leadership transitions after elections held every five years.

Apart from the blot of the 1982 attempted coup by elements of the Kenya Air Force against then President Daniel arap Moi, the military has remained politically neutral.

Instead, it has devoted itself to its core business and has supported the building of national infrastructure.

It has also earned accolades for helping in peacekeeping missions on the continent.

While other African countries have suffered military dictatorships, Kenya has built an enviable democratic culture revolving around the choice of leaders through elections.

The duty of midwifing a seamless transition is in the hands of the Assumption of Office Committee, which began its meticulous preparations a day after the elections.

This will see Dr Ruto handed the instruments of power, which include the ceremonial sword and the Constitution.