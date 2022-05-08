What next for football?

The government appointed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee’s term ends on Wednesday this week, heralding an uncertain future for the sport.

The committee, chaired by retired Justice Aaron Ringera, was given a six-month term to handle the affairs of the game in the interim after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF in November last year on allegations of misuse of funds. Subsequently, former FKF president Nick Mwendwa was arrested and charged with fraud. The matter is still pending in court.

The Ringera team has been beset by major challenge, including financial constraints that have affected the running of the FKF Premier League and a credibility crisis—some football stakeholders have no confidence in the committee.

Football world governing body Fifa criticised Ms Amina’s move and suspended Kenya from all international football, which has had far-reaching repercussions.

No Kenyan team is allowed to compete in an international competition outside the country, neither are Kenyan footballers allowed to transfer to overseas clubs. Similarly, Kenyan referees are barred from officiating matches outside the country. They will miss out big time when the Fifa World Cup gets underway in Doha from November 21 to December 18. The national women’s team, Harambee Starlets, missed an opportunity to compete in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations and there are fears that the men’s team, Harambee Stars, might not be allowed to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The government should now give clear direction on the local game. A lasting solution needs to be found for the impasse. Ms Amina should engage Fifa again to salvage the dreams of thousands of football players, referees and coaches who are now at a crossroads.