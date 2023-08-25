Well done, Malkia Strikers

The qualification of Kenya’s national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2025 Women’s World Championship is commendable and inspiring.

Malkia Strikers did it in style when they crushed Egypt 3-0 in the decisive final match to recapture the African Nations Championship title for the first time in seven years in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Thursday.

The victory saw Malkia Strikers become the first Kenyan team sport to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The team’s accomplishment is a major inspiration to other team sports like sevens rugby and 3x3 basketball, among others, that are currently preparing for their respective Olympic qualifiers.

Winning the continental title for the record 10th time sounds like routine for Malkia Strikers, who have only missed out on the crown four times since the tournament’s inception in 1991 after they settled for second in 2003, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

It took 16 years for Malkia Strikers to return to the Olympic Games at the Tokyo edition in 2021, having featured last at the 2004 Athens Games in Greece. Malkia have also featured in the World Championships seven times.

Kenya Volleyball Federation’s partnership with the International Volleyball Federation has seen Malkia Strikers recently benefit from technical expertise by Brazilian coaches.

To excel at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2025 Women’s World Championship, the team must not rest on its continental laurels but immediately launch serious preparations by the Kenya Volleyball Federation. The federation’s newly-elected executive, led by President Charles Nyaberi, must explore ways of also improving the men’s volleyball standards.