Weigh the state imports

The government’s push for cheaper commodity prices is commendable, coming at a time when Kenyans are grappling with a high cost of living.

Prices of basic commodities such as food, fuel, electricity and cooking gas are high with many households struggling to afford them—which would be a worry for any government.

It is to its credit, therefore, that the Kenya Kwanza government has shown willingness to address some of the root causes of the high cost of living. Among the solutions that it has earmarked is the funding of the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), through Afreximbank. That will enable KNTC to guarantee sufficient importation of key commodities such as grains, processed edible oils and fertilisers.

KNTC will import these goods duty-free, which the government hopes will directly translate to lower commodity prices.

It will start with 125,000 tonnes of finished and refined edible fats and oils for one year, followed by other commodities.

However, there are numerous risks that come with the government immersing itself in trade in competition with the private sector. Cooking oil manufacturers have rightly lamented that state imports through KNTC will create an uneven playing field.

This is because the state imports will be significantly cheaper than the locally processed commodities. That will put the local industries at risk, alongside thousands of jobs and billions of shillings in tax revenue for the state.