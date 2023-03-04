Weed out these fake products

The ease with which some people are accessing deadly products and using them is a source of concern, as they willingly endanger their own health.

These products include some packaged as drugs or supplements that are readily available on online platforms and in some chemists. These substances are not cheap, but they are routinely abused, especially by women seeking “perfect bodies”.

Opportunistic traders in Nairobi are reaping from hawking fake products in the name of body-shapers. Three of these drugs that are marketed on social media and e-commerce websites as hips and buttock-enhancers are actually supplements that should only be dispensed in pharmacies as prescribed medication. One is used to alleviate allergy symptoms.

There are many traders peddling these fake products that are sold to gullible Kenyans believing that they really work. Over the years, one of the major locations for this harmful trade is Nairobi’s River Road, which is notorious for the sale of these products.

In the thick of the business are shady clinics that offer backstreet injections, mostly administered by quacks, as well as gels, creams and pills. Over the years, there has been a growing obsession with body-shaping and skin-bleaching chemicals illegally sold in most urban centres, but increasingly in the rural trading centres as well.

It is a serious problem, as getting any medication over the counter, including prescription-only drugs, is the norm these days. The gullible fellows seeking the perfect body shape easily get their supplies from the many shops clandestinely operating as pharmacies. And mostly because they believe that the people serving them are qualified.

The health authorities have cautioned against the tendency of many people to rush to pharmacies or chemists to buy medicines. It is this that the crooked traders are taking advantage of.