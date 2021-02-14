Weed out students who overstay their courses

The university funding agency has flagged a matter that has remained a silent inhibitor to the institutions’ success. Many students drop out but continue seeking funding from the government; hence, vital public resources are spent without commensurate outcomes.

University Funding Board statistics show thousands of students do not complete their studies within the stipulated time, clogging the system and creating an unnecessary burden on the taxpayers. This was one of the critical issues discussed at a recent meeting between vice-chancellors of public universities, the parliamentary education committee and higher education agencies.

Failure to complete a course within a given period amounts to wastage and has serious social and economic implications. Those who overstay within the system spend much money and delay the production of the required human resource.

Quick intervention

Yet this is what is happening in our universities and requires quick intervention. It is worse at the postgraduate level, where many students take years to complete their studies. Several factors contribute to this — including poor supervision and management of learners, laxity among students and lack of control by parents.

It means the government has to provide loans and tuition funds for students who do not exit the system as planned. Since the exact number is not known, it is difficult to plan for them. So, when universities complain that they do not receive adequate funding from the National Treasury, part of the problem is students who cannot be accounted for.

The universities and agencies responsible for managing higher education should establish a database to determine which students are progressing and who are repeating and, consequently, provide the ways and means of catering for them.