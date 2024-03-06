Weed out fake certificates

A Public Service Commission (PSC) report has exposed use of fake academic papers in the civil service.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating 30 employees of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Uasin Gishu County accused of the vice. It seeks to recover the salaries paid to them.

Following the move by the EACC, in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), four of the employees have been charged with fraudulently earning salaries amounting to Sh22 million between July 2016 and August last year.

They are accused of forging, among others, Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC) certificates. These academic fraudsters have also infiltrated other professions.

An investigation launched by the PSC in October 2022 to weed out civil servants with fake documents has, so far, found out that 2,000 of them used fake papers to secure employment.

Falsified academic papers

The MTRH tops the list of suspects with 202 such cases. The report says 58 employees found to have falsified their papers opted to resign last year.

It is shocking that many civil servants have secured jobs and even got promotions using fake academic papers.

The KMTC, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), the Geothermal Development Company, the National Construction Authority and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service were found to have employed people with dubious qualifications.

Though laudable that these organisations have identified and are weeding out the frauds, it is disturbing since some unqualified people may have been entrusted with responsibilities they could not properly handle, putting those who use the services they have been discharging at risk.