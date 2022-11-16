Weed out errant police but reward excellence

The most maligned organisation because of the devious actions of a few of its members is the National Police Service (NPS).

True, there is widespread corruption and rampant abuse of office, for which the service has increasingly come under scrutiny. However, most of the officers do a superb job, in most cases putting their lives on the line to protect their fellow Kenyans and their property.

It is a tough job but the police are mostly vilified and hardly rewarded or even thanked or praised for their diligent service to the country.

It is a pity that it is the evil things the crooks in uniform do that attract more attention and media coverage. Traffic police extortionists on the highways and trigger-happy crooks who abuse their powers by misusing state-issue arms, violating their code of conduct, soil the image of the service.

It is, therefore, good to hear that, as the government intensifies efforts to curb the mounting insecurity, it is also working on improving the welfare of the officers.

Though denying that low morale among junior officers is fuelling the latest spike in insecurity, there is a tangible government response to the crisis. Besides the reorganisation and reshuffle of regional police bosses, their juniors’ concerns need to be seriously addressed.

The government has promised to harmonise the salaries of junior officers and provide them with better housing, the latter being one of the biggest challenges.

Policing is a tough assignment which requires that the officers get specialised training and have not only their standard-issue weapons but also other facilities and equipment, including bodycam and bulletproof vests, for their safety. Technology is increasingly being employed to ease policing by tracking down criminals.

The officers also suffer mental health challenges in the line of duty as a result of the difficult environment in which they operate and the frustrations they have to endure. Besides treatment, they also need improved comprehensive medical insurance.