Weed out cheats and reform civil service

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Reports about thousands of civil servants working using fake papers is quite alarming. Details are scanty but the fact that the matter has come up shows there is a deep problem. Thus, it behoves the responsible government agencies to move with speed to identify the individuals and let them face consequences of their actions.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.