Weed out cheats and reform civil service

Reports about thousands of civil servants working using fake papers is quite alarming. Details are scanty but the fact that the matter has come up shows there is a deep problem. Thus, it behoves the responsible government agencies to move with speed to identify the individuals and let them face consequences of their actions.

Already, the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) has announced plans to audit civil servants qualifications to weed out cheats. That is a timely and laudable step. However, it is a gargantuan task that requires proper strategy and resources. Besides, it requires political goodwill because of potential backlash.

In itself, it is an indictment of society. It is recalled that until five years ago, for example, cheating was so rampant in national examinations and that had a spiralling effect. Many individuals obtained fake degree and professional certificates and ended up securing jobs in public and private sectors. Cases of shortcuts are routinely reported during job recruitments such that there are many people in employment and holding jobs they do not qualify for.

However, this is not the first time an attempt is made to clean government employment records. Several times in the past, government departments have conducted payroll audits, checking on actual number of employees, qualifications and jobs they do. Hardly, however, are the results made public and the problem never gets resolved.

Unqualified people

A situation in which many unqualified people hold jobs is frightening. First, it is fraudulent. It means that the government and even other employers are paying the wrong people to provide services they are ill-equipped to offer.

Second, it locks out many qualified people and that undermines professionalism and is detrimental to economic progress. The third is that citizens are short-changed as they don’t get the services they deserve.