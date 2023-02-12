Weak party agreements giving voters a raw deal

The political parties, coalitions and coalition parties are proving to be the weakest link in the country’s democratic governance.

These organisations through which the people choose their leaders should be useful tools in enhancing democracy. However, they are, in practice, quite undemocratic.

One does not need to dig deep to see the shortcomings of these parties. The leaders use them as personal vehicles to achieve their dreams hiding behind the members. Party nominations are, for example, often manipulated, denying voters a chance to choose some of their favourite candidates.

It will be recalled that pre-election coalition agreements were signed and deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties. However, cracks and suspicion began to emerge just after the August 9 elections last year. In the recent past, there have been indications that some of the coalitions will not last long.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance, which lost the presidency, is under siege, with some leaders of one of its key affiliates, the Jubilee Party, declaring that they have pulled out of the coalition party.

They were hosted by President William Ruto at State House and have pledged to back his administration.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and deputy chairman David Murathe have scoffed at their supposed ouster, vowing to punish the "defectors".

As the feud in Jubilee continues, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) affiliates are also accusing the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance of ignoring them in government appointments. They allege that only a few parties are being favoured.

As the bickering continues, it is the voters who are getting a raw deal. They voted for certain parties and coalitions, but the politicians have been shifting allegiances without consulting them. They elected leaders in particular formations, who have quietly exited.