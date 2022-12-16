We need collective efforts to curb road carnage

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), other roads agencies, traffic police and regular security personnel must brace themselves for hard work and public scrutiny, as the country switches to the festive season mode.

There is always a sharp increase in road accidents at this time of the year, and focus is often shone on KeNHA and its related agencies.

However, these organisations must not just wait for the season to kick in before executing their mandates to enhance road safety throughout the country.

The accident hotspots are well known. The ADC Ngata to Salgaa stretch of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, the Nithi River Bridge in the Mt Kenya region, parts of Ukambani, and sections of Mombasa highway are notorious for fatal accidents.

According to the latest survey, 12 people die on Kenyan roads every day. This is 12 deaths too many, despite frequent appeals to motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution on the roads and obey traffic rules.

Kenya National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) statistics indicate that 156 more Kenyans have died on the roads between January and November this year than last year. Some 3,947 people perished in accidents, a decline from last year’s 4,103 deaths. The deaths are much higher than the average annual death rate of 3,000, and a real cause for alarm.

One of the key interventions urgently required is for the KeNHA to lead the redesigning of the accident black spots. The deaths are quite preventable. All the people need to do is change their behaviour on the road and avoid speeding, reckless driving, dangerous overtaking and drink-driving.

Incidentally, drink walking also poses a grave problem, as many pedestrians are killed daily. Besides buckling up, the use of helmets by riders and their passengers and the use of pedestrian walkways are also essential. Keeping the roads safe is a collective responsibility of all road users.