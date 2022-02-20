We invite you to join us in journey to elections

Kenya, the apparent economic powerhouse of the region and a nascent democracy, goes to the polls on August 9. This, though, will not be an ordinary election: Other than the routine transfer of political power, it is an opportunity for the population to come to grips with, and correct, a national malaise that has turned Kenya into a country whose Legislature lacks honesty, parts of its Judiciary has no integrity and its Executive without agency.

Ours has become a power that endemically punches below its weight, is in danger of not realising its technological potential, has largely squandered its economic dominance and is at risk of turning itself into a slaughterhouse for the dreams of its abundant, well-educated, vibrant youth.

Kenya is over-politicised; its political class has neutralised the administrative state and co-opted Parliament and the Judiciary. Unfortunately, the average politician is not always the best of us.

This election is a call to reason, a make-or-break moment. The choices made, the steps taken towards reimagining the nation, will affect the current and future generations.

Today, the Nation Media Group rolls out its coverage of the 2022 General Election with a determination to offer a well-considered platform for debating the issues confronting us.

It will consist of not just offering newspaper space and broadcast airtime but organised around a core set of national priorities—which we call the Nation Agenda—which we believe must be seriously and urgently addressed for the country to reverse its regression and rediscover its great potential.

Low production

This is important for a country brimming with promise but trapped in a web of mismanagement and political misadventure. Low production and high levels of poverty and unemployment have stagnated the economy, and the Nation notes with concern that some of the drivers of regression—like governance failure, weak rule of law, negative ethnicity, sluggish economic growth and youth disempowerment—are not being taken seriously by the political class. For the Nation, therefore, this political season will not be just about the razzmatazz of campaigns but the promise of a long-term national vision, the accountability of the ruling class and a sustained calling-out of the commercialisation of politics and governance.

For the next 169 days, we will foster debate on the scourges of inequality and exclusion, train our lights on perpetrators of political violence, give the victims the voices they deserve to articulate their agenda and critically analyse the environment of a free, fair and credible political process. And we expect the political class to articulate how they will deal with the diplomatic volatilities and regional geopolitics, climate change, home-grown terrorism, vigilantism and the resultant ethnic tension—the biggest threats to national security.

Encourage risky behaviours

Crucially, the elections will be conducted against the backdrop of Covid-19, which has taught us that, indeed, health is wealth. Gatherings are disallowed and the Health ministry advises masking and social distancing in public spaces. Political campaigns in a pandemic are a national health risk. As we call out those who encourage risky behaviours, we will seek leaders’ plans to deal with or prevent another pandemic.

Kenyans cite high cost of living as among their major challenges: Expensive food, shelter, transport, utilities, healthcare and education. Fiscal policies such as taxation regimes determine issues like inflation. Manufacturing costs have a direct bearing on prices of goods. We will focus on agriculture, a sector affected by expensive inputs and vagaries of the weather.

The Nation Agenda and its Decision 2022 platform will pit policy against reality and examine the effects of political decisions on the cost of living, including predatory loan agreements, mismanagement of public resources and the ballooning public debt portfolio. We expect leaders to explain their plans on the mental health crisis and the quality of critical services like education. We will advocate and pursue the cause of devolution as an essential element of nationhood.

The governance structures are under pressure from the ruling class for political expediency. The campaign period is viewed as a window to abandon the rule of law as senior civil servants align with their political benefactors; hence, corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

We will call out endemic graft as a factor in the economic regression and take to task not only the political class but also investigative, prosecutorial and judicial offices for not resolving the problem.