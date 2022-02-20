We invite you to join us in journey to elections

By  Editorial

Kenya, the apparent economic powerhouse of the region and a nascent democracy, goes to the polls on August 9. This, though, will not be an ordinary election: Other than the routine transfer of political power, it is an opportunity for the population to come to grips with, and correct, a national malaise that has turned Kenya into a country whose Legislature lacks honesty, parts of its Judiciary has no integrity and its Executive without agency.

