We can’t ignore bio-tech

Self-sufficiency in food production is a goal that any country worth its salt must strive to achieve. A hungry population can never be productive and though imports are an option, they are extremely costly.

Climate change and other challenges, including crop diseases, are to blame for the dwindling food production. Despite initial misgivings and safety concerns, the country is edging closer to adopting genetically modified maize to boost the production of the staple food.

Last year, the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), which regulates genetically modified organisms (GMOs), approved the varieties to be grown in six counties on trial from October. An encouraging finding is that biotech maize varieties produce better yields than the others.

Bt maize is also resistant to stem borers, and the fall armyworm, which are major pests. The stem borer destroys 12 per cent of the country’s maize production, equivalent to Sh9.6 billion. The fall armyworm causes an average maize loss of 60 per cent. Researchers also see biotechnology as a solution to the aflatoxin menace in maize.

According to scientists, adopting Bt maize will also eliminate the need to spray the crop with pesticides. Bt maize is also expected to increase production from the national average of 1.5 tonnes to five tonnes per hectare, raising the annual harvest from 42 million to 80 million bags.

However, opponents cite the human and environmental safety concerns over the technology. GMO foods have in the past been linked to cancer, claims that have since been discredited. However, any concerns can still be taken care of through regulations and monitoring.

Kenyans cannot stand in the way of science and technology. This is the way to go. Even in cash crops, there has been good progress towards the introduction of Bt cotton to revive a sub-sector that had totally collapsed.