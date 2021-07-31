We can’t ignore bio-tech

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Climate change and other challenges, including crop diseases, are to blame for the dwindling food production.
  • An encouraging finding is that biotech maize varieties produce better yields than the others.

Self-sufficiency in food production is a goal that any country worth its salt must strive to achieve. A hungry population can never be productive and though imports are an option, they are extremely costly.

