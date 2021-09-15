Way to go on vaccines

The Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country for the past one and a half years is an unrelenting health scourge. It persists despite all the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to curb its spread. It has wrecked most sectors, causing huge job losses.

The government deserves praise for enforcing the health protocols to enhance protection against Covid-19. The launch of the vaccination campaign several months ago is commendable. It is a pity that it did not start so well due to disorganisation and vaccine shortages. It got worse when India, a major manufacturer of AstraZeneca, the vaccine Kenya had been assigned, stopped supplies due to an upsurge in infections there.

In the past few weeks, the country has received vaccine donations from the United States and Europe to revamp inoculation. Before then, President Uhuru Kenyatta and other African leaders had decried a vaccine apartheid. The wealthy vaccine manufacturers gave priority to their own, literally leaving Africans to helplessly deal with their own situation.

The increased availability of vaccines is good news indeed. However, even as the government boosts vaccination, some Kenyans have been reluctant to go for the jab. They need to be urgently sensitised to realise that it is in their own interest.

Amid all these challenges, however, there are some good developments: Next year, Kenya will start manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines. That will ease the supply hitches that have hampered mass inoculation for the country to achieve herd immunity. A fully fledged plant might be ready in 2024.