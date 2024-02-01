Watch out for ‘red eye’ threat

The coastal region and a few other parts of the country are in the grip of a new health challenge. This is the reported outbreak of conjunctivitis, an illness commonly known as the red eye. It is important that precautions are taken by all, but especially the most vulnerable section of the population, who are school-going children.

A country that for two years was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic with devastating consequences, including deaths, cannot afford to take this new health scare lightly. The Covid pandemic almost brought the entire country to a standstill, with travel and other restrictions.

Parents in Mombasa have been advised to keep their children at home if they show any symptoms of the disease. The health authorities have already issued a circular to schools, churches and markets requiring strict compliance with measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Eighty patients have been admitted to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, 36 to Port Reitz, and 33 to Likoni hospitals. More than 200 cases have been recorded in public hospitals.

Four cases of the disease have been reported in Nairobi and Kisii, outside the coastal region, where it was first detected, indicating that it could be spreading to other parts of the country.

The acting Director-General of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, has urged Kenyans to be more vigilant. According to health experts, the disease can be caused by viruses, bacteria, contact lens use, chemicals, fungi and certain medical conditions.