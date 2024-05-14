Ward funds plan tricky

Devolution has been a game changer, with the highest transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots since the advent of the counties more than 10 years ago. There has been impressive development of infrastructure, especially roads, public health centres and hospitals, schools and colleges.

Another big driver of the progress countrywide is the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF). Where MPs effectively play their oversight role, the result has been prudent planning and utilisation of funds on projects that benefit the people.

It could just get much better should a new Bill that seeks to legalise the ward fund be passed. It proposes that counties allocate 60 per cent of development funds to the wards. They will become a new focal point for development. This should enable the decentralisation of development from the county executive to the people’s grassroots representatives, who are the Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs).

MCAs could control up to Sh100 million should the County Wards (Equitable) Development Bill 2024 be passed into law. This is the second attempt, but it should not be rushed. The first one, through the Wards Equitable Development Bill, 2018, was shot down by MPs in 2020. It had sought the allocation of 15 per cent of the county development funds to the wards.

The major source of concern is corruption and mismanagement and the inability of some ward representatives to manage such vast resources.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thangwa, who has tabled the Bill, wants the ward funds modelled on the NG-CDF, which has enabled the countrywide distribution of resources for development programmes. However, there is also a risk of duplication of initiatives that could result in wastage of resources.