War a threat to world sports

The world of sports is on critical trial following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia over a week ago. The invasion has been met with outrage and backlash in many parts of the world, including in sports, where the repercussions of the war are already being felt.

Many international sports leagues and organisations have banned athletes from Russia and Bélarus from competitions. The two countries are also faced with severe sanctions if the war persists.

Already, athletes from the two countries have been barred from participating at the Paralympic Winter Games, which have started in Beijing, China, while world football governing body, Fifa, and Uefa have kicked out all Russian clubs and international teams from their competitions.

Petersburg, the Russian city that was to host this year's Uefa Champions League final, has been stripped of the rights while in tennis, players from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to compete in international events but without their national identification.

Chelsea Football Club has been hit hard. The club owner Roman Abramovich from Russia has already put up the club on sale, which could come with serious ramifications.

Many organisations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Athletics, Fifa and other international bodies have used sports to promote development, peace and value of humanity or human dignity.

They have taught the youth and others that in sports, there is no segregation. They have done this by combining sports with culture and education.

Sporting activities have largely been a unifying factor. For instance, warring factions in Rwanda and Burundi once observed ceasefire just to watch their favourite football teams engage in derbies.