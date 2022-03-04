War a threat to world sports

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Many international sports leagues and organisations have banned athletes from Russia and Bélarus from competitions.
  • Already, athletes from the two countries have been barred from participating at the Paralympic Winter Games.

The world of sports is on critical trial following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia over a week ago. The invasion has been met with outrage and backlash in many parts of the world, including in sports, where the repercussions of the war are already being felt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.