Wake-up call for Team Kenya

The slump in performance by Team Kenya from the just concluded African Games in Accra, Ghana should be a wake-up call for the country ahead of the Paris Olympic Games that start in 122 days.

The country finished 10th overall with 21 medals — eight gold, eight silver and five bronze, which is a drop from the 2019 African Games held in Rabat Morocco where the country collected 31 medals —11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze.

That the country finished behind countries like hosts Ghana (6), Ethiopia (8) and Mauritius (9) should be of great concern hence the need to find out where the country went wrong in terms of preparations.

Egypt once again topped the medal standings with 191 medals — 102 gold, 47 silver and 42 bronze, which was a great improvement from Rabat where they collected 260 medals — 94 gold, 94 silver and 72 bronze.

The results in athletics, that is Kenya’s main medal earner in major championships, were particularly not impressive with the country getting 20 medals; six gold, six silver and eight bronze to finish fourth behind Nigeria (11-6-5), Ethiopia (7-7-4) and South Africa (7-1-3).

In Rabat, Kenya topped the standings in athletics with 20 medals; 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze,.

Losing the women’s volleyball title with Malkia Strikers settling for bronze must have been a setback but victories by tennis sensation Anjela Okutoyi in women’s singles, Mary Moraa in women’s 400m and Edwin Okong’o in boxing’s middleweight were particularly inspiring.

Team Kenya’s preparations for the Games were shambolic and the general disorganisation created a recipe for dismal performance hence a drop in medal count.