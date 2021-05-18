Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Wajir governor's ouster warning to the corrupt

  • Mr Mohamud is the third governor to be kicked out since the 2017 General Election.
  • Ferdinand Waititu, of Kiambu, and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko had earlier been impeached due to their engagement in corruption.

The ouster of Mohamed Abdi Mohamud as Wajir’s governor this week should serve as a warning to other county bosses and public officials. Those found culpable of fraud, misappropriation and mismanagement of public resources should face their fate. 

