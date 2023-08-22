Waiver of sugar firms’ debts a sweet boost

There is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for the ailing sugar industry. This is some sweet news, especially for the once-thriving western Kenya sugarbelt that has been tottering on the brink of collapse. The tokenism that has seen modest funds channelled into a few of the heavily indebted millers must give way to comprehensive reforms.

The government has waived Sh83 billion in sugar millers’ debts as part of reforms to revive the struggling firms. Now that is a huge amount of money that should ease the massive burden and enable the moribund companies to rise again. If meticulously carried out, this should enable increased local sugar production to boost farmers’ incomes and create jobs for the hordes of idle youth.

According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), the millers owe billions of shillings through the unremitted Sugar Development Levy scrapped in 2016. Millers want a four-month suspension of sugar crushing lifted, but AFA says the ban is not 100 per cent, as two firms have been granted extensions. The government support should also enable them to settle accumulated National Social Security Fund and National Health Insurance Fund contributions owed to retired and current workers. The struggling millers include Nzoia, South Nyanza, Chemelil, Mumias, Muhoroni and Miwani.

The firms, which have been locked out of an import scheme to ease the current sugar shortage that has seen prices shoot up, want to be involved in order to retain their staff until the next harvest. The Sugar Directorate says the tonnage of the sweetener milled between January and April dropped by 36 per cent.

Solutions to these firms’ woes are obvious. An immediate one is to weed out cartels that import and dump cheap and contaminated sugar in the local market. There is also a need to boost investment in cane development to bring down the high cost of production.