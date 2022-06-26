Voice of the clergy in elections is welcome

The growing number of religious leaders advising their flock on the direction the country need to take in the 2022 General Election is an encouraging trend that should be even more pronounced as we head to the polls. In the recent past, religious leaders have come out to openly advise their congregations on the kind of leaders they want elected on August 9, raising the stakes for the contenders seeking to get votes from the faithful. The men and women of the cloth believe that these pronouncements will sway the voters to elect leaders of integrity, those advocating peace and those who have their best interests at heart.

Since time immemorial, the Church has been a cornerstone of democracy, offering insights and guidance that voters should have to make the best decisions at the ballot. In the late 1980s and early ‘90s, religious leaders were at the forefront of the fight for the Second Liberation and multipartyism, a key tenet of democracy. Rev Timothy Njoya and Archbishop Ndingi mwana a’Nzeki, Bishops Henry Okullu, David Gitari and Alexander Muge (the latter four have since died) , fought and repulsed what they saw as an oppressive regime.

It is, therefore, encouraging that the voice of the clergy is back at the centre of this election. Their flock, who include the voters and politicians, need constant guidance on the values and principles they should hold dear, and for which the electorates ought to rate candidates running for various offices.

Coming just over a month to the elections, it is not too late. The clergy can still steer the country in the right direction at a time when 22 million voters are about to make one of the most consequential decisions in our democracy, one that comes just once in five years: Voting. The clergy should remain at the centre of the discussions, offering the much-needed moral compass—which is often missing in our politics—to their flock, as well as the politicians. Granted, the politicians have often asked the clergy to take a stand in the elections.