Village elders’ salaries plan to boost security

Some of the unsung heroes in maintaining law and order, enabling national stability and prosperity, are the village elders. They do a lot of work at the grassroots, where the people’s safety concerns, worries and inadequate care are addressed.

However, these highly respected people in their communities carry out the duties without any pay or compensation. It is a voluntary job though they play a pivotal role in the Nyumba Kumi security system.

However, change could be coming. More than 45,000 village elders could be absorbed into the civil service. They will begin to receive salaries for a job they have been doing on a voluntary basis, thanks to the confidence their people have in them.

The premium the government attaches to this new development is evident in the invitation of the people to give their views of how to elevate village elders to this new level.

This follows the unanimous approval by the National Assembly of a Bill sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse to recognise village administrative units and pay the elders salaries. At a monthly stipend of between Sh7,000 and Sh12,445, which is the basic average salary for general labour, this is a pittance when weighted against the crucial responsibility in security and village organisation that the elders provide free of charge.

In compliance with the constitutional public participation requirement for decisions on such crucial matters to be made, the people should submit their views and written memoranda on the proposed legislation and the National Government Village Administration Policy by June 6.

Should the proposed legislation be endorsed, it will boost the morale of the elders, as they will for the first time ever officially join the civil service. After all, they also help to disseminate vital government policies at the grassroots.