A Sh16 million court award to a doctor sacked by a private hospital for refusing to carry out unnecessary medical tests, admissions and CT scans on patients whose sole intention was to illegally and unprofessionally generate revenue for his former employer is a huge victory for professionalism. It also says a lot about rampant misconduct by administrators of some private hospitals.

The Kisumu-based doctor disobeyed his bosses’ directives so as not to violate the professional oath medical practitioners take to perform their life-saving duties. And the court ordered that he be compensated for wrongful and unfair dismissal.

The case highlights the goings-on in many private hospitals, where money is valued more than the lives of patients. Instead of focusing on providing quality healthcare, these shady private health facilities are only interested in generating money to meet revenue targets.

The doctor was accused of not helping to realise visible growth in the number of patients visiting his clinic. To these callous operators, the more people get sick and go to hospital, the better. It makes more sense for medics to be sanctioned for incompetence that aggravates an illness or the inability to accurately diagnose illness and give proper treatment.

Such unethical conduct is common in other critical professions as well and, hopefully, the ruling will set a precedent that should be emulated by all. There are, for example, professionals in the construction industry who like to cut corners, leading to shoddy work that has been blamed for the collapse of buildings, resulting in deaths and serious injuries.