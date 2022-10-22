Vetting process should give Kenyans competent CSs

The vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees is now over, with the parliamentary Committee on Appointments retreating to evaluate their suitability and make recommendations.

The scrutiny is a constitutional requirement that enables a public evaluation of the qualities and suitability of the candidates picked by the President.

It would be a betrayal of the citizens, who have great expectations if incompetent people or those with integrity issues are recommended for appointment.

These top public jobs should not be used to reward political cronies or favour some individuals who are related to or linked to senior officials.

The only justification for these sessions that were broadcast live and comprehensively reported and analysed in the print and electronic media is that only competent people should be placed in those key positions.

As the House team engaged the nominees, the public watched the proceedings and was able to assess their abilities to serve Kenyans at this high level in the government.

That this is supposed to be a thorough exercise is not in doubt. The committee is expected to table its report in Parliament for adoption or rejection.

It is only once the National Assembly completes its bit that the Clerk will notify the President of the decisions within seven days.

Therefore, the MPs have an opportunity to further scrutinise the nominees and endorse only the best.

There should be no room for partisanship and favouritism, as should the wrong people be placed in these key offices, and all will suffer the consequences of their poor delivery.

During the committee sessions, it was disappointing to note that some members of the panel attempted to guide or protect certain nominees.

They shamelessly behaved as if they were the ones being interviewed and responded to questions on behalf of the nominees.

This negates the very purpose of the vetting, which was introduced with the very best intentions.

It is not a must that all those nominated by the President be endorsed. If it was simply about rewards, then other positions could have been found for them.