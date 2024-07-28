Vetting of CS nominees must be above board

This week’s vetting by Parliament of the people President William Ruto has chosen to join his new Cabinet is eagerly awaited. The public expects the MPs to perform this constitutional requirement diligently and either confirm or reject some of the nominees.

The 20 Cabinet Secretary nominees include four top lieutenants of opposition leader Raila Odinga, and a good number of the members of the team the President disbanded following public anger and clamour for improved governance. Ideally, the vetting should be tough and rigorous.

The National Assembly’s Appointments Committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula will scrutinise the suitability of President Ruto’s choices for the broad-based government he has promised Kenyans.

Though this started as an exercise to enable the best people to be placed in public positions, the public confidence in it has been seriously eroded, with a growing perception that it has become a means of rubber-stamping the Executive's decisions.

The lawmakers will have a lot of work to do to change this conviction, as in the recent past, nominees the people had expected to be locked out easily sailed through. This has made a mockery of a useful mechanism to ensure the best people get these top public positions.

Having suffered a backlash following their endorsement of the unpopular Finance Bill, 2024, which the President refused to assent to amid the Gen Z protests, the MPs will have to do much better. This is an opportunity for the august House to rise to the occasion and redeem its image after the Finance Bill fiasco that resulted in an invasion of Parliament by protesters and needless deaths.

Just like those they are going to vet, the lawmakers are themselves also literally on trial. But they now have a chance to demonstrate that they serve the interests of the people, who have given them this vital national mandate.