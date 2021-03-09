Vet and clear food imports

The ban slapped last week on maize imports from Uganda and Tanzania could spell doom for this country. This is because maize is the staple food, with the majority of households having at least two meals of ugali a day.

However, there is always a shortfall in maize production every year, which is plugged by imports.

There is, of course, justification for the ban. It has arisen from concern over the safety of the maize imports.

According to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), samples from the two countries showed excessive toxin levels. It would be criminally irresponsible of the authorities to allow grains that have deadly cancer-causing poisons to be imported and consumed.

As a result of the import ban, a maize shortage looms, and with it the threat of hunger and starvation.

This is the last thing anyone would wish to see, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic challenges. A food shortage can only compound the problems from the economic downturn.

Great potential

The import ban could also spark a trade war between the country and its neighbours. Despite a slowdown in the recent past, there is a great potential to develop the region through increased trade and co-operation.

Past spats over trade between Kenya and Tanzania have been costly for both, as they are key markets and sources of investment for each other.

Appeals to Kenyans to diversify their diets have not had much impact. A maize flour shortage raises the alarm, even if there are huge quantities of other food crops, including potatoes.