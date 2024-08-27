Verify before paying ‘obscene’ IEBC bills

Some issues, developments and decisions in the public domain do not make sense and often raise pertinent questions about the ability or forthrightness of the people who make them happen.

One of the biggest shockers in the national arena is the revelation that the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) owes some lawyers a total of Sh5 billion.

True, the electoral agency always finds itself in the midst of serious disputes in its delicate job of being an umpire in tough political contests. Elections are competitive and highly emotive events in which substantial resources are committed by the candidates and their political parties, and the disputes often require the intervention of legal minds to resolve.

MPs have raised concern about the hefty Sh4.9 billion the IEBC reportedly owes some law firms for representing it in various election petitions and arising from the judgments issued against it.

IEBC chief executive Marjan Hussein has told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the legal fees are in line with the advocates’ remuneration order, “which gives the base and not the ceiling”. However, PAC members have termed the amounts obscene and called for verification before they are paid.

IEBC also says its legal team was overwhelmed and sought advice from the Attorney-General before hiring the external lawyers. One firm is owed Sh35.3 million for an anti-corruption case against a former CEO.

Other than the billions owed to the law firms, there is also Sh163 million in outstanding judgments and costs awarded against the commission. The pending bills include a total of Sh569.4 million owed to law firms that represented IEBC during the 2022 presidential poll petition and Sh56.03 million for the 2022 governors’ petitions.