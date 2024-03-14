VAT on bread and milk to undermine nutrition

President William Ruto has shown his commitment to boosting national prosperity through a number of programmes.

His administration’s controversial housing levy and the Social Insurance Health Fund (SHIF) are some of the initiatives aimed at improving people’s lives. And he has even personally appealed for sacrifice now for great returns in the future.

However, things could just get out of hand, as numerous tax proposals are rolled out. The National Treasury wants to levy a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on milk and bread.

The cost of breakfast for millions of households is set to rise in the next few months if the new taxes are approved.

Basic food commodities

The taxation will adversely affect dairy and wheat farming, where inputs are already quite expensive. It could also undermine public health and nutrition as the consumption of milk and bread declines.

These are basic food commodities that should be easily accessible and affordable to as many Kenyans as possible.

Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has reportedly stated that the two products are consumed by rich Kenyans and should be subjected to VAT.

But the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is quite right that the perception that bread and milk are products consumed largely by the middle-class is misguided, and could trigger adverse outcomes.

The Consumer Federation of Kenya has also cautioned taxing bread and milk will hurt low-income earners more.

Zero-rated items

The new measures are most likely inspired by concerns about revenue collection shortfalls.

The Treasury’s 2022 Tax Expenditure Report says the country missed Sh119.98 billion in tax revenue through zero-rated items in 2022. This was a 22.45 per cent increase from the Sh98.41 billion in 2021.

Just over a year into the President’s tenure, there has been no respite for Kenyans amid a high cost of living.

Farmers and small-scale traders with an annual turnover of less than Sh5 million are required to produce electronic invoices. The electronic tax invoice management (eTims) system is meant to boost collections but it is costly.