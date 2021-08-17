Varsity reforms vital for quality higher education

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The emerging trend in university admission is a wake-up call for drastic reforms. Enrolments are declining and several programmes going without applicants. The imperative is for the universities to re-examine their programmes and shed the least attractive. Moreover, they have to think of reorganising departments and redistributing resources to serve areas of critical need.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.