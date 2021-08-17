Varsity reforms vital for quality higher education

The emerging trend in university admission is a wake-up call for drastic reforms. Enrolments are declining and several programmes going without applicants. The imperative is for the universities to re-examine their programmes and shed the least attractive. Moreover, they have to think of reorganising departments and redistributing resources to serve areas of critical need.

Yesterday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the admission list of university qualifiers. In total, 142,540 candidates had obtained grade C+ and above at the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and, therefore, qualified for university. However, of that figure, 134,690 applied for admission while 7,850 declined to.

That is a pointer that times are changing. Not all who excel in the Form Four exams seek local university places; they either pursue higher education abroad or join technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes. With 6,617 qualifiers opting for technical courses, that strikes a positive note for TVET institutions — they are gaining traction with the youngsters, which is good for the economy.

However, that some universities and degree programmes failed to attract applicants is an indicator that the courses have lost relevance and should be abolished. Let universities consolidate and concentrate on marketable programmes.

During the momentous years of expansion, universities introduced all sorts of programmes to snap up the huge uptake from high school leavers and working class individuals seeking higher education. That ended with the eradication of cheating in high school exams, resulting in low enrolment.