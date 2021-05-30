Varsity reforms good, but not under IMF conditions

The international money lenders have trained their sights on public universities, seeking drastic action to turn around their fortunes. In its latest mission report, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to restructure the three largest and oldest universities – Nairobi, Kenyatta and Moi — because they are financially unsustainable.

In fact, the universities are listed among nine state-enterprises that are at financial risks, having recorded consistent losses for an extended period of time and struggle to keep afloat. That is not good news for the university sector. But it’s not surprising. It’s the culmination of years of policy and economic blunders.

The genesis of the woes afflicting the universities is attributed to the exponential yet unplanned expansion that started in the late 1980s and peaked in the 2000s. Enrolments rose to unprecedented levels driven by the desire to meet surging demands of high school leavers seeking university education. In the mix was politics where several universities were created to serve regional interests but without commensurate cost-benefit analysis. Thus, meagre resources had to be shared across many universities.

Parallel degree programmes

In the mid-1990s, public universities introduced parallel degree programmes, bringing on board fee-paying students and for a while boosted their incomes. But it was anchored on a faulty premise. Rampant cheating in national examinations in high school created a large pool of university qualifiers and therefore a captive market.

However, this collapsed when the government tightened controls on national exams. The number of qualifiers dropped drastically, and with that incomes.

As State enterprises, universities operate big bureaucracies. They spend about 80 per cent of their budgets on recurrent expenditures, mainly salaries, leaving little for capital projects, quality teaching, research and innovation.