Varsities must specialise

By Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Egerton University, located in the agriculturally endowed Rift Valley, is the place to go to for expertise in that key area.
  • Kenyatta University has been the bastion for education and training of teachers, since it was a constituent college of the University of Nairobi.

Every university worth its salt strives to immensely contribute to training and generation of knowledge for the benefit of the society. Universities are a source of expertise, evaluation and application of new knowledge. At the core of these institutions is a progressive competition to bring out the best expertise in various areas. 

