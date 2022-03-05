Varsities must cut costs or go down the drain

Higher education is proving tricky for the public universities, the government, students, parents and guardians as well as other stakeholders. And while university education is costly, it cannot be wished away, as the country needs highly knowledgeable and skilled manpower.

The institutions are finding themselves in deep financial trouble due to falling student enrolment. They have also come under severe challenges with the declining funding from the Exchequer. Mismanagement and wasteful spending have been cited as some of the major problems bedevilling the institutions. This calls for reforms to trim bloated workforces and reduce the running costs.

One institution recently faced the threat of having its property auctioned over debts to suppliers. For its part, the University of Nairobi is wielding a big broom in an enrolment clean-up targeting mainly students who have overstayed in their various courses.

It has deregistered 30,000 inactive students or more than a third of its learners. These include those who have deferred studies and those on suspension. This has reduced the number of students by 37.5 per cent, to 50,000. In 2020, the government withheld Sh5 billion for students who had overstayed at the public universities.

Thousands of students have deferred their studies as the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) struggles to carry out its mandate after the National Treasury cut its allocation. Most loan applicants are students from poor families who rely solely on Helb for their upkeep and fees.

The loans agency is also grappling with a huge deficit running into billions of shillings due to unpaid loans. The problem has been compounded by economic hardships that have frozen employment, making it difficult for the loanees to get hired and repay their debts.