Varsities must cut costs or go down the drain

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The institutions are finding themselves in deep financial trouble due to falling student enrolment.
  • They have also come under severe challenges with the declining funding from the Exchequer.

Higher education is proving tricky for the public universities, the government, students, parents and guardians as well as other stakeholders. And while university education is costly, it cannot be wished away, as the country needs highly knowledgeable and skilled manpower.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.