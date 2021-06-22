Vaccine donation timely

By  Editorial

  • One laudable innovation is the portal that sends out a message once a person gets the first jab and an invitation to turn up for the second one.
  • Unfortunately, due to the shortage, many of the people waiting for their second doses have not yet received the notification.

Just as despair was setting in over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, there is hope of Kenyans getting the life-saving jabs. These are, especially, frontline workers — health workers, security personnel and teachers — who had been chosen to get the jabs first because of their exposure to the deadly respiratory disease in their line of duty.

