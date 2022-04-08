Utilise sports funds well

On Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani increased allocation to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund by 5.3 per cent.

He proposed Sh15.8 billion for the fund, up from Sh15 billion in the current financial year. That CS Yatani increased allocation for refurbishment of regional stadiums by 38.8 percent from Sh90 million to Sh125 million is encouraging.

To accelerate recovery of tourism, CS Yatani also proposed an allocation of Sh3.2 billion for the Tourism Fund, up from Sh1.7 billion while Sh1.8 billion has been allocated for the Tourism Promotion Fund, up from Sh643 million in the current budget last year.

These allocations will certainly go a long way in spurring the development of tourism and sport, sectors of our economy that are inter-related.

Last year’s World Rally Championship Safari Rally, for instance, injected an estimated Sh6.7 billion into the Kenyan economy as sports continues to play a huge role in the development of tourism.

Sports infrastructure

Treasury’s increased vote for sports infrastructure development comes in the wake of President Uhuru Kenyatta opening the refurbished Jamhuri Sports Ground in Nairobi.

The facelift, that has so far cost the taxpayer Sh609 million, is still going on with more sports like volleyball and hockey set to benefit.

However, it’s disheartening that some regional stadiums are still under construction or renovation since 2017 despite the government having spent over Sh1 billion on works.

The Sh125m allocation should, therefore, elicit some progress since Kenya’s sportsmen and women are yearning for such facilities.