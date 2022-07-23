Use Sh30bn USAid donation prudently

A Sh30 billion American Government donation to help Kenyans fight hunger and starvation as drought ravages the arid and semi-arid lands is a great boost.

It could not have come at a better time, as the country is still grappling with the grave consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-year scourge, which has slightly eased, had shrunk the economy, with huge business and job losses.

Also, there has been intense pressure from drought in these remote regions that solely rely on livestock.

The prolonged drought has resulted in hunger and many livestock deaths.

At least 4.1 million people are currently facing famine. At the same time, 942,000 children are suffering from malnutrition across the country.

The assistance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAid) will enable the provision of food, clean water, farm inputs and healthcare to the affected families.

It is also meant to cushion farmers in these marginal lands from the burden of heavy losses due to lack of rainfall.

It is also commendable that there is a sizable allocation of $20 million for development assistance.

Long-term planning

This is important for long-term planning to build resilience instead of short-term consumption.

Investment in agriculture is needed to boost food security and enable farmers to cope with the challenges.

The current woes are also partly due to last year’s desert locusts’ invasion that destroyed crops and the global ramifications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has worsened the situation, leading to high fuel prices and other crises.

While the US assistance will complement government efforts, the money should be put to good use and must be properly accounted for.

It should not be wasted on inflated logistics and operational costs as often happen in government-run programmes.

This money is not meant to pay allowances and salaries. The bulk of it should go to mitigating the crisis.