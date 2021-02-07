Use practical methods to raise university fees

The question of university funding is hardly debated in great detail because it is emotive. Issues are glossed over and critical decisions shelved.

Part of the reason is that university students are perceived as militant and bound to reject any decision that affects them adversely.

The government also wants to continue pursuing a populist path where it does not want to antagonise the citizens by making painful decisions.

Yet universities are struggling and suffering due to poor funding. All public universities are hugely indebted; they hardly remit the statutory dues they deduct from the employees or meet other financial obligations. Most infrastructure projects are stalled and facilities are in general state of disrepair.

Until 2016, they thrived on revenues generated from the parallel degree programmes, which had become a sure money minter.

However, the reforms in the administration of high school examinations drastically reduced the number of university qualifiers, all of whom ended up securing admission to the institutions. This dealt a severe blow to parallel degree programmes, hence shrinking universities’ resources.

University fees

Now, the pertinent subject of discussion is raising university fees to boost incomes and enable the institutions to operate efficiently and professionally; thus the proposal is to raise fees from Sh16,000 to Sh48,000 annually. The current figure was introduced in the early 1990s but is now unrealistic.

Tied to this is the proposal to raise capitation to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) so that it can give learners adequate study loans and bursaries.

Combined with that is adopting the model of funding universities on the basis of the unit cost per programme. This is premised on the grounds that courses have different requirements and, hence, costing.

All these discussions have not been concluded. However, university funding should be addressed in a practical manner: Fees should be revised upwards, Helb’s capitation increased and funding pegged on the unit cost of a programme.