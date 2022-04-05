Use party nominations to boost gender equity

Political parties have an opportunity to set the ground for the realisation of a major national goal: Enhancing gender equality in representation, especially in the legislative assemblies. The continued male dominance of the county assemblies and Parliament (the National Assembly and the Senate) is, in fact, a violation of the law.

While Kenya has, perhaps, the most vibrant democratic system in East and Central Africa, where competitive elections are held every five years without fail, it has not fared so well in empowering women. It lags behind Rwanda and Uganda, which are highly ranked globally, Tanzania and even Burundi in women’s representation in their national parliaments.

These countries have, through affirmative action, enabled the woman’s voice to be heard in the making of national laws. It is in a catch-up attempt that Kenya came up with a legislation that remains on paper. The failure to implement what is popularly referred to as the “two-thirds gender rule” will go down as a major failure of the outgoing 12th Parliament.

Boost equality

Article 81 of the Constitution states that “the electoral system shall comply with the principle that not more than two-thirds of the members of elective public bodies shall be of the same gender”.

This was a great idea to boost equality between the genders. However, it has remained elusive, even though it came for debate in the National Assembly that proved inconclusive. The quiet consensus appeared to be that the matter be revisited later, most probably by the 13th Parliament.

As part of the gradual progress towards achieving gender equity, political parties should, of their own volition, nominate more women to enhance their representation in these key national organs.

With the stage now set for party primaries, the choice of a woman as the running mate of each of the two main presidential candidates would send the right signal.