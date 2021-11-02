Use mid-term break to stamp out school fires

The Education ministry’s decision to order a half-term break following a wave of school fires and student unrest is timely. That will not only ease the pressure on the school heads and other teachers, it also provides an opportunity to seek a lasting solution.

The problem of school fires was getting out of hand. The arson attacks in more than 100 secondary schools in the past one year have been a terrible headache for the education sector.

School heads had asked for the half-term break to ease the pressure built up from the 10-month Covid-19 pandemic closure. As one head teacher put it, “we shouldn’t wait for the schools to be burnt down before approving a break”.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli believes that “when you see an escalation of the problem in schools with no such a history, there is a problem. Such a wave can become contagious”.

The targeting of dormitories sends a not-so-subtle message from the masterminds. With the dormitories razed, the school heads and education officials will have no choice but to send them home. In one school in Busia County, five dormitories have been burnt down one after another in the past four months.

A demanding crash programme, the omission of mid-term break from the school calendar and the removal of sports and other co-curricular activities have been cited as some of the reasons for the wave of arson. The principals have blamed the tweaking of the school schedule to make up for lost time in the Covid-19-induced year-long closure of schools.

As the professionals on the ground, who are not only knowledgeable but also experienced in dealing with the young people, the principals have given convincing reasons for the unrest, confirming that it’s the students who are burning down their own dormitories.