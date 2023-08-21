Use men in cancer war

With national attention focused on the high cost of living, rising food prices and political feuds, the HIV challenge tends to get ignored and yet it still poses a major problem.

Thanks to increased awareness and knowledge about prevention and appropriate and regular medication, HIV/Aids is no longer as dreaded as it used to be.

According to reliable statistics, HIV prevalence rate declined from 10 per cent in the mid-1990s to 4.5 per cent in 2020. This is laudable, as it is especially evident among people aged 14-49, who are the most productive segment of the population. Anything that helps to lower the grim statistics even further should be enhanced.

A new global study has just endorsed the inclusion of men in vaccination campaigns against the Human papillomavirus (HPV). This followed an analysis by researchers that revealed a global prevalence of HPV infections in men aged 15 and above.

The study shows that HPV prevalence peaks in men aged between 25 and 29, until the age of 50. These findings have confirmed the importance of incorporating men in HPV prevention strategies in the fight to eliminate cervical cancer.

With donor support since 2019, Kenyan girls aged between nine and 14 receive HPV vaccines in school free of charge to help prevent cervical cancer. Since men are considered reservoirs of the HPV, when they are vaccinated, the grave threat is lessened.

These findings point to one thing: Let the men get the HPV jab to help in the fight against cervical cancer. While Kenyan girls have been getting the HPV vaccine to prevent the disease, the men have not and yet they can transmit it.