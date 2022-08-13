Use Judiciary fund to enhance justice delivery

Although national attention is now riveted on the elections, there are other crucial developments that should be appreciated for their potential contribution to the country’s future well-being.

The government has finally put in place the Judiciary Fund, providing a tidy Sh9 billion in an effort to enhance the independence of the Judiciary.

This third arm of the government, alongside the Executive and the Legislature, has not had control over the finances it needs for the delivery of justice.

Financial challenges

In recent years, the Judiciary has faced serious financial challenges, including budget cuts and delayed disbursements by the National Treasury.

This has hampered not just the expansion of the physical facilities, but also its day-to-day operations.

The money channelled into the fund is equivalent to the Judiciary’s half-year budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

It is noteworthy that it has taken 10 years to operationalise the fund, which is one of the provisions in the 2010 Constitution aimed at strengthening institutions for efficient delivery of public services.

It is also a triumph for Chief Justice Martha Koome, who on assuming office in May last year, listed the implementation of this fund as one of her priorities.

The delay was reportedly partly due to the lack of a special account and regulations to guide its operations, which was a lame excuse, indeed. Financial autonomy is critical to judicial independence.

This is one of the progressive provisions in the new Constitution that have been unnecessarily delayed, denying the people the huge potential benefits. While the fund is now a reality, the two-thirds gender rule at the highest level remains elusive.

The two-thirds gender rule featured in the National Assembly and did not make any headway despite being anchored in the Constitution.

Hopefully, the new Houses of Parliament will revisit this and ensure that constitutional provisions are fully effected.